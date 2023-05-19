A college with more than 6,000 students has been rated ‘good’ by inspectors.

The Inspire Education Group runs Stamford College and Peterborough College, which merged in August 2020 along with University Centre Peterborough.

A team of 14 Ofsted inspectors were involved in scrutinising the quality of education for 16 to 18-year olds and adults, as well as behaviours and attitudes at the colleges, and the leadership and management.

Stamford College

They found each of these aspects to be ‘good’, while adult learning programmes were badged ‘outstanding’, as was provision for 300-plus learners with high needs.

The colleges’ apprenticeships were found to require improvement. At the time of the inspection there were 991 students in apprenticeships working towards qualifications in construction, engineering, and health and science.

Rachel Nicholls, chief executive of Inspire Education Group, described the overall ‘good’ report as a huge achievement for the college group, which was created in the middle of the pandemic.

Rachel Nicholls

“It has been a team effort and our students have been absolutely fantastic,” she said.

“The Ofsted report means we can look forward to a really exciting future.

“It proves that there are fantastic opportunities to study locally, from supporting students with complex needs through to adult degrees and retraining.”

She added that they were working on improvements to apprenticeships based on feedback from the report, which highlighted staff shortages as a main issue. This includes working with local employers to provide opportunities for people to train with them.