A preschool has maintained a ‘good’ rating following a recent Ofsted inspection.

Corby Glen Preschool, based at Ron Dawson Memorial Hall in Swinstead Road, was inspected in September for the first time since 2017, when it also scored a ‘good’.

Ofsted deemed the preschool to be ‘good’ in all four categories: Quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management.

The report described the staff as “attentive and motivating”, while praising their understanding of safeguarding responsibilities.

It noted that children’s love of books and reading is encouraged, as is their physical development and opportunities to grow their independence.

The report recommended additional support for staff to help them further improve their teaching.

Catherine Earth, manager of Corby Glen Preschool, was praised in the report for being “knowledgeable” and for acting as “a positive role model for her relatively new staff team”.The report added: “The manager plans a well-sequenced curriculum to help prepare children for the next stage in their learning.”

Catherine said they were delighted with the grading and will keep pushing forward with new ideas and initiatives.

“Our children make us smile every day and make it a pleasure having them,” she added.