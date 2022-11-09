A school is on track to gain a positive rating next time it is inspected.

St Augustine’s Catholic Voluntary Academy in Kesteven Road, Stamford, was rated 'good' in four out of five areas at its most recent Ofsted inspection.

Having visited the primary school over two days in September, the inspectors reported: "Parents and carers, staff and pupils are very positive about the changes at St Augustine’s recently. They can see the improvements brought about by the new headteacher.

The Ofsted report says there are many opportunities for exercise and sports at break times

"However, there is still work to do to make sure the school’s new curriculum has the impact that leaders want it to have."

They found behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision to be 'good'.

But they decided quality of education still requires improvement, explaining "the curriculum has been completely redesigned in the last 12 months", adding "it is yet to have the impact leaders want it to".

Inspectors describe St Augustine's as a 'warm and welcoming school' in its latest report

As a result, the school received a 'requires improvement' rating overall. It received the same rating in 2019.

Headteacher Tina Cox joined St Augustine's a year ago.

The curriculum of the school has been redesigned

She said the inspectors noted how much the school has improved since their last visit, in March 2019, adding: "We have done a lot of work and we still have more to do."