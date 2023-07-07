There's plenty going on in the next week in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings.

To include your event in diary dates, email: smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk by 5pm on a Monday.

Calendar with coloured push pins. Photo: istock

Friday, July 7

Vivid2 exhibition - 10am to 4pm, Victoria Hall, High Street, Oakham. Hosted by Creative Lincs, the show features work from 20 Lincolnshire artists, including figurative and abstract paintings, textiles, ceramics and jewellery. Entry is free. Daily until Saturday (July 8).

Oundle Fringe Festival - Runs every day until July 15. Full programme at www.oundlefringe.org or the Oundle Fringe Facebook page.

Lost In Music: One Night At The Disco - The Cresset, Peterborough. Tickets £30/£28 concs from cresset.co.uk or 01733 265705.

High School Musical Jnr - 7pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets from £10: stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455

Saturday, July 8

Car boot sale - 10am - 1pm, Glebe Park, Market Deeping (opposite Tesco) Sellers to arrive from 9am. £5 if booked in advance on 01778 347876 or sarah.hitchcock@oddfellows.co.uk or £10 on the day. Proceeds to Deeping Men’s Group.

Art exhibition - 6pm - 8pm, The Blonde Beet, St Paul’s Street, Stamford. New artwork by Illustrations by Nomes, drinks from the bar, live music from Archie Maclennan.

Battle Proms - Burghley House, Stamford. Orchestral picnic concert, featuring fireworks, cannons, cavalry and spitfire. More details and tickets: www.battleproms.com/venues/burghley-house/

Summer fete - midday - 3pm, Leighfield Primary School, Uppingham. Inflatables, beat the goalie, lucky dip, soak the teacher, bar, barbecue, tea and cake.

Summer Sounds concert - 7.30pm (doors 7pm), Christ Church, Green Lane, Stamford. Featuring Ukrainian folk singer Iryna Muha, instrumental duo Bentu, bass guitarist Wayne Bennett and harpist Eleanor Turner. Ukrainian singer Liubava Shevchenko and Stamford Poet Laureate, Emily Dickens. Free food by Bombay Cottage and a free drink courtesy of Sheckleton Wines. Free entry. Funded by the South Kesteven Prosperity Grant and organised in collaboration with Stamford Diversity Group

Blue Stockings - 7.45pm (until July 12. Tuesday matinee 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Tolethorpe Youth Drama. £15. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

Choir of St Clements Church, Cambridge - 6pm, St Mary’s Church, Manton, LE15 8ST. English Choral Music from 1550's to present day. Admission free but a retiring collection for the choir. Bring and share picnic in the churchyard/church at 7pm. Please bring your own chairs, rugs, cutlery and crockery and a plate of food to share. Wine, beer and soft drinks will be available for a donation. Tickets available - 01572737699 and 01572737503

Stamford Choral's summer concert - 7pm, Stamford Methodist Church, Barn Hill. Inspired by bird song, beautiful choral pieces from composers as diverse as Byrd, Vaughan Williams and Eric Whitaker. Tickets: www.stamfordchoral.co.uk

High School Musical Jnr - 2pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets from £10: stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455

Coffee morning - 10.30am - midday, United Reformed Church, Eastgate, Bourne. Cakes, sausage rolls, raffle, bric and brac and jewellery stalls

Stamford Record Fair - 9am to 3pm, United Reformed Church Hall, 29 Broad Street. Records bought and sold at this event. Call Simon on 01780 764772 for more details. Free entry.

Sunday, July 9

Baston Car and Bike Show - 10am to 4pm, Grimsthorpe Castle. Vintage, classics, road race, sports and more. Live music, entertainment and food. Tickets £10 in advance, £15 on the gate, under 12s go free. Visit www.bastoncarshow.com

Thurlby fun run - 10am, Lawrence Park. £5 entry on the day - cash only.

The Mystery of the Blue Moon Saloon - 7pm, Irnham Hall. A comic radio play live on stage. Tickets £14 for adults, £8 for children from: www.ticketsource.co.uk/irnham-community-entertainment

Edenham CE Primary School 150 Year Celebration - 11am - 3pm, Edenham Village Hall. Includes pony rides, bouncy castle, a range of traditional games, cakes, and refreshments, as well as stalls and performances from the Dance Academy, the Edenham School Choir, Star Struck and Rapunzel. Mario and Sonic who will be doing the rounds. Ice cream, hog roast and drinks. Proceeds to Edenham Primary School

High School Musical Jnr - 2pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets from £10: stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455

Open gardens - 1.30pm to 5pm, Prebendal House, Church Street, Empingham. Herbaceous borders and formal 18th century walled garden. £6 (children free). Homemade teas in aid of ‘For Rutland’ charity.

Exotic Pet Refuge open day - 10am to 4pm, Deeping St James. Adults £8, children £5 and under 4s free.

Monday, July 10

The Rutland Big Band - The Centre at Elsea Park, Bourne, PE10 0US. Tickets £10 via Ticketsource or at Alec Day Butchers. A special performance to raise funds for Bourne Scout Group.

Bourne Scrabble Club - 2pm, 1HUB, Queens Road, Bourne. Contact: Angela 01778 426617/07706 993886

Stamford Flower Arranging Club - 6pm for 7pm start. Stamford Methodist Church, Barnhill, Stamford PE9 2AE. Demonstrator Julie Woods creates at least 5 large floral arrangements on the theme ‘Bud to Bloom and Beyond.’ Win an arrangement in the raffle. Video screen to enhance detail. Refreshments. Membership not required £6. No need to book.

Tuesday, July 11

Oakham Art Group’s Summer Exhibition - Gallery, Stamford Arts Centre. Until July 22.

Wednesday, July 12

Craft club - 10am, Oddfellows Hall, Church Street, Market Deeping. All items supplied. Admission £3. Book a place on 01778 347876

Art exhibition - midday - 5pm, Willoughby Memorial Gallery, Corby Glen. Paintings, drawing and mixed media by Mark Nightingale and paintings by The Millenium Art Group. Tuesdays to Sundays until August 2.

Thursday, July 13

Measure for Measure - 7.45pm (until July 15; July 24 to 29. Saturday matinees at 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Stamford Shakespeare Company. Mon-Thu £18; Fri £19; Sat £22. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

Heritage open evening - 7.30pm, Rutland County Museum, Catmos Street, Oakham. An opportunity to discover the diverse range of heritage activities and groups in Rutland. All the local groups in one place to advertise their volunteering opportunities. Organised by Rutland Local History and Record Society. www.rutlandhistory.org

Talk and taste testing by Wiltshire Farm Foods - 2pm, Oddfellows Hall, Market Deeping. £1 including refreshments. Book with Karen on 01778 342006

Woven Chords Choir - 8pm, The Ballroom, Stamford Arts Centre, PE9 2DL. Be whisked around the world at Woven Chords Summer concert. Enjoy their A capella style of atmospheric harmonies in a variety of languages as you visit Africa , Europe and Asia . Hear them celebrate Gospel music and folk songs. Tickets £10 , £8 concessions from: www.stamfordartscentre.com , ring: 01780 763203 or on door. More info: info@wovenchords.com