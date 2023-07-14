There's plenty going on in the next week in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings.

To include your event in diary dates, email: smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk by 5pm on a Monday.

Friday, July 14

Oundle Fringe Festival - Runs every day until July 15. Full programme at www.oundlefringe.org or the Oundle Fringe Facebook page.

Oakham Art Group’s Summer Exhibition - Gallery, Stamford Arts Centre. Until July 22.

Thank Abba for the Music - The Cresset, Peterborough. Fancy dress optional. Tickets £27/£25 concs from cresset.co.uk or 01733 265705.

Art exhibition - midday - 5pm, Willoughby Memorial Gallery, Corby Glen. Paintings, drawing and mixed media by Mark Nightingale and paintings by The Millenium Art Group. Tuesdays to Sundays until August 2.

Global Bird Fair - 10am - 4pm, Rutland Showground www.globalbirdfair.org. Until Sunday (July 16).

Quiz night - 7pm (6.15pm doors), Old Town Hall, Bourne. Book your table for teams of up to four people. Prize for the winning team. Licensed bar in The Shambles will be open. All proceeds go towards the Bourne Town Hall Trust renovation project. £10 per team (plus booking fee) from: http://bournetownhall.org.uk/events

Saturday, July 15

Ryhall Village Fete - midday until 4pm, Ryhall Hall, Church Street. Craft stalls, books, tombola, food, children’s fairground rides, treasure hunt, dog show run by Mutts Nutts, entertainment from The Catch, The Vintage Singers, Stamford Sings choir, Ukulele players from the University of the Third Age and a Morris troop. Proceeds to village good causes.

Community fete - 11am to 2pm, Bluecoat Primary School, Stamford. Car boot, barbecue, inflatables, raffle, tombola, face painting. Free entry.

Summer fair - 2pm - 4pm, St Gilbert’s Primary School, Stamford. Games, stalls, music raffle. Free entry.

Measure for Measure - 7.45pm (also July 24 to 29. Saturday matinee 11.30am), Rutland Open Air Theatre, Tolethorpe Hall, Little Casterton. Stamford Shakespeare Company. Mon-Thu £18; Fri £19; Sat £22. Booking: tolethorpe.co.uk

Baston Beats music festival - Live music, guest beers and ciders and a barbecue at The White Horse Pub in Baston. 2pm The Rose Haunts; 3.30pm Radius 45; 5pm The Brays, 9pm - Listen Like Thieves. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Don't Lose Hope.

United Variety 2023- 5pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £16: stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.

Sailing club open day - 10.30am to 5pm at Rutland Sailing Club, Gibbett Lane, Edith Weston, LE15 8HJ. Family friendly, free parking and sailing boat rides.

Sunday, July 16

Indoor Farmers' Market - 10am to 2pm, Bourne Leisure Centre Sports Hall, Queen’s Road, Bourne, PE10 9DX. Explore around 50 stalls featuring artisan food and drinks, local produce and handmade crafts. Reduce your food miles, support small local businesses and buy direct from producers.

Baston Beats music festival - 2pm to 4pm open mic session for all budding young performers. Guest beers and ciders and a barbecue at The White Horse Pub in Baston. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Don't Lose Hope.

Extinction Road folk duo - 4-6pm, back lounge, Mama Liz’s, North Street, Stamford. Free entry.

Rocks by Rail Museum Open Day - Diesel Driver for a Fiver. Ticket information: rocks-by-rail.org

Tinwell Cream Tea - 2.30pm, Tinwell Village Hall. Plus photos and display of trip to Somme village of Doingt to return crucifix recovered during First World War. Proceeds to Tinwell Church Restoration Project.

Bourne Lions Family Fun Day - 10am to 4pm, Recreation Ground, Bourne. Stalls, bar, children’s entertainment, music and performances by local groups, amusements, car boot sale, dog show.

King’s Cliffe shopping walk - 10am to 3pm. Craft and business stalls in the village with pitch fees going to local charities.

King's Cliffe Village Hall Teas - 2.30pm - 5pm. A variety of delicious homemade cakes, scones and other bakes. Homemade preserve will be on sale and book corner. Proceeds towards maintaining and improving the village hall.

Monday, July 17

Bourne Scrabble Club - 2pm, 1HUB, Queens Road, Bourne.If you enjoy a keen game of Scrabble, we would welcome you in joining us. Contact: Angela 01778 426617/07706 993886

Wistow Maze reopens - Three miles of pathways in maze designed in the shape of a ‘green sea turtle’, and a quiz trail. Open daily until September 3. Times and admission charges at www.wistow.com

Tuesday, July 18

Deepings Flower Club - 7pm for 7.30pm, Priory Church Hall, Deeping St James. Leslie Beaton - 'Going Green'. Raffle of the arrangements, tea/coffee. Visitors very welcome £6. Enquiries: Sue Boardman 01778 349419

Thursday, July 20

Surprise bingo - 2pm, Oddfellows Hall, Market Deeping. £1 for a book of 10 games. Call Jenny on 07788 534290 to book

Lipstick on your Collar - The Cresset, Peterborough. Tickets £24 from cresset.co.uk or 01733 265705.

The Gathering - 4pm to dusk, Greetham Community Centre. Vintage car and bike display.

King’s Cliffe Heritage meeting - 7.30pm, KC Active (PE8 6YH). Our topic for the evening is the Willow Brook, with guest speaker Andy Sadler from the Environment Agency. Admission; KCH members £1, non-members £2. Tea/coffee/ biscuits £1.

Friday, July 21

Magic of movement talk - 2pm, Oddfellows Hall, Market Deeping. How to keep fit for longer. £1 including refreshments. Book with Chris on 01780 755705

Burning Woman Festival - today until Sunday, July 23, Belvoir Castle. Women-only festival of life-affirming workshops. Book daily or weekend tickets at www.burningwoman.co.uk/tickets

Oakham Art Group’s Summer Exhibition - Gallery, Stamford Arts Centre. Until July 22.

Disco for Grown Ups - The Cresset, Peterborough. Over 18s only. Tickets £15.50 from cresset.co.uk or 01733 265705.

Art exhibition and sale - 11am to 4pm, Crowland Abbey. Free entry but artists are donating 20% of each sale to the abbey.

Saturday, July 22

Village fete - midday - 4pm, Kirkby Underwood village hall. Stalls, games and refreshments

Flower festival - 11am - 4pm, St Mary Magdalene Church, Yarwell, PE8 6PR. Refreshments, craft stalls and tombola at Yarwell Village Hall, bell ringing demonstration and chance to have a go. Free but donations invited to Starsmore Jubilee Bell.

Church flower festival - 11am to 4pm, St Mary Magdalene, Yarwell. Refreshments and stalls in the village hall. Free entry.