There's plenty going on in the next week in Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings.

Make sure you take a good look through so you don’t miss out.

To include your event in diary dates, email: smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk by 5pm on a Monday.

Calendar with coloured push pins. Photo: istock

Friday, October 13

The Gondoliers - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Stamford Gilbert and Sullivan Players production. The latest production of Gilbert and Sullivan classic, first performed by the Stamford group in 1905. Tickets £17, concs £16, U12s £8 from 01780 766455 or www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Stevie Jone and The Wildfires launch show - Doors 7.30pm, curfew 11pm at Mama Liz’s. Tickets £7 advance/£10 door. Launch concert for new album Clarity in Dusk.Includes music from Yodaclub and Nick Corney and the Buzzrats. www.wegottickets.com/event/589426 or mamaliz.co.uk/whats-on/

Educating Rita - 7,45pm, King’s Cliffe Village Hall. King’s Cliffe Players’ production of the comedy-drama starring Annie Corrigan and Clive Giddings. £10 www.kingscliffeplayers.org/tickets

Deepings Heritage talk by Malcolm Moyes - “Reprieved at Lincoln” - 7.30pm, main hall of the Community Centre, Market Deeping. About a local woman convicted of murder in the 19th Century. Admission £3.

Impressed exhibition - midday until 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday until October 25. Willoughby Memorial Trust Gallery, Moreley’s Lane, Corby Glen. Free entry.

Rutland Adult Open Art Exhibition - Rutland County Museum, Oakham. Runs until October 21. All pieces available to purchase. Run by Arts for Rutland: www.a4r.org.uk

Saturday, October 14

Christmas fair - 10am to 11.30am, Bourne United Reformed Church Hall. Christmas gifts, cards, etc, cakes, raffle and refreshments. Funds raised for church.

The Gondoliers - 5pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Stamford Gilbert and Sullivan Players production. The latest production of Gilbert and Sullivan classic first performed by the Stamford group in 1905. Tickets £17, concs £16, U12s £8 from 01780 766455 or www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

East Anglia Group Seminar - Oddfellows Hall, Market Deeping, PE6 8AN. 2pm. Come and meet CEO Jane Nelson. Members only. Book with Karen on 01778 342006.

Educating Rita - 7,45pm, King’s Cliffe Village Hall. King’s Cliffe Players’ production of the comedy-drama starring Annie Corrigan and Clive Giddings. £10 www.kingscliffeplayers.org/tickets

Jumble sale - 1pm-3pm, Bulwick Village Centre. Items for sale will include clothing items for adults and juniors, books, plus household items. Admission fee is 50p for adults, cash sales only. All proceeds to the annual horticultural show fund.

Pre-loved sale - 10am to 2pm, The Coach House, The Angel Hotel, Bourne. Household items, named clothing, furniture, bric-a-brac, collectables. Teas and coffees £1.50 and cakes available. Free entry.

Open day - 10am to 4pm, Wood Grange Care Home in Bourne. Enjoy home-made cakes prepared by the home’s head chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.

Cathedral Classics concert - 7.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Stamford. Performance by St Peter’s Singersdirected by Jeremy Jepson with Chris Brown on organ. Tickets £15 from Stamford Arts Centre, Helen Drake on 01780 763443 or on the door

Find out about Rotary session - midday to 2pm, Wake House, Bourne. Hosted by The Rotary Club of Bourne, all are welcome to find out about how the club could benefit them

Sunday, October 15

Indoor Farmers’ Market - 10am to 2pm, Bourne Leisure Centre Sports Hall, Queen’s Road, Bourne, PE10 9DX. Explore 50 stalls featuring artisan food and drinks, local produce and handmade crafts.

Rocks by Rail Museum Open Day - 10am to 4pm, Cottesmore, LE15 7FF. Take a trip on The Rutlander train and Ironstone Quarry Railway Day. End of exhibition marking the 50th Anniversary of the closure of Rutland’s last ironstone quarry at Exton Park. Ticket information: rocks-by-rail.org

Gift wrapping masterclass - 2pm, Careby, Aunby and Holywell Village Hall. Hosted by Jane Means, author of Giftwrapper, who appears on TV and has worked for brands including Chanel, Harrods, Dior, Fortnum and Mason and Victoria Beckham. Places are £25 per person and as well as tea, cake and all materials, you will receive a goodie bag to take home including all of your wrapped creations. Profits to the village hall. Details at: carebyvillagehall.co.uk

King’s Cliffe Village Hall Teas - 2.30pm - 5pm. Homemade scones, cakes and other bakes with freshly-brewed pots of tea or coffee, or fruit squashes. Homemade preserves will be on sale and our Book Corner offers plenty of good reads. Find us on foot via Eagle Lane beside the LONDIS store in West Street; or by car via Orchard Lane at the western end of West Street, and then Church Walk where there is parking opposite the lower entrance to the Village Hall. We have a stairlift to the upper floor should you need it.

Monday, October 16

Badminton club - 8pm, Stamford Community Badminton Club, Stamford Endowed School sports hall, Conduit Road. For information call Heather 07749 456690‬.

The Stamford Speakers Toastmasters club - 6.15pm, Catholic Church Hall, 13, Broad Street, Stamford. Develop your public speaking skills. Free to attend.

Rutland Group of the Leicestershire and Wildlife Trust evening talk - 7.30pm, Volunteer Training Centre Hambleton Road, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 8TL. Jenny Harris, volunteer bat care co-ordinator for the Leicestershire and Rutland bat group, and previously conservation officer at the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust, will give a talk about ‘Bats of the World’.

Bourne Scrabble Club - 2pm, 1HUB, Queens Road, Bourne. Contact Angela 01778 426617/07706993886.

Tuesday, October 17

Rocks by Rail Museum Open Day - 11.30am, Cottesmore. Far East PoW Remembrance Event – “We Will Remember Them” - to mark the 80th Anniversary of the completion of the Burma – Siam “Death” Railway in Thailand. Ticket information: rocks-by-rail.org

Art session - 1.30pm to 4pm every Tuesday at the upstairs art studio, Stamford Arts Centre, St Mary’s Street. Have a go at drawing or painting a live model. £10. Hot drink and biscuits included. Information: 01780 763806.

Bourne Bridge Club - 6.45pm weekly, Masonic Hall, Roman Bank, Bourne. £2.50. Book by emailing suebeevers1@gmail.com

The Deepings Flower Club - 7pm for 7.30pm, Priory Church Hall, Deeping St James. Demonstrator Tim Meakin works to a theme of autumnal shades. Tea and coffee with a raffle of all the arrangements. Visitors £6. Enquiries: Sue Boardman 01778 349419

Wednesday, October 18

Alfie Moore: A face for radio - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £19: www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.

Friendship Lunch – 12.30pm, Crown Inn in Surfleet. Contact Christine for further details and to book on 07714 096801. Non-members welcome.

Long covid support group - 10am to midday, Stamford Day Centre, 33 Ryhall Road. Fortnightly.

Thursday, October 19

Brian Bilston - 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange. Tickets £16: www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or 01780 766455.

Art session - 7.30pm to 10pm every Thursday at the upstairs art studio, Stamford Arts Centre, St Mary’s Street. Have a go at drawing or painting a live model. £10. Hot drink and biscuits included. Information: 01780 763806.

Educating Rita - 7,45pm, King’s Cliffe Village Hall. King’s Cliffe Players’ production of the comedy-drama starring Annie Corrigan and Clive Giddings. £10 www.kingscliffeplayers.org/tickets

Bourne Bridge Club - 6.45pm weekly, Masonic Hall, Roman Bank, Bourne. £2.50. Book by emailing suebeevers1@gmail.com

Friday, October 20

There’s No Business Like Show Business - 7.45pm, Nassington Church. Performance by Yarwell and Nassington Britannia Band. Tony Cooper as compere. Tickets from Nassington Stores, Moulds Butchers and http://tinyurl.com/BritBand

French dancing - 8pm (third Friday of each month), Brewery House Studio, rear of Brewery House, next to the Northwick Arms, Ketton High Street. Bring nibbles, drinks and a musical instrument if you wish.

Educating Rita - 7,45pm, King’s Cliffe Village Hall. King’s Cliffe Players’ production of the comedy-drama starring Annie Corrigan and Clive Giddings. £10 www.kingscliffeplayers.org/tickets

Stamford’s March To The Grave and the Peterborough based Destructors 82 - Voodoo Lounge, Mama Liz’s, North Street, Stamford. Tickets £5 from www.mamaliz.co.uk