An interactive map reveals the deaths of more than 50 people in Stamford, Oakham, Bourne and the Deepings have been attributed - at least in part - to coronavirus.

According to the Government data included on the map, 10 people living in Stamford have died with Covid-19.

A further 10 who died were from Market Deeping and Deeping St James, 11 lived in Oakham, and 21 lived in Bourne.