Interactive map shows how many people in Rutland, Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings have died with coronavirus
Published: 15:34, 28 July 2020
| Updated: 15:36, 28 July 2020
An interactive map reveals the deaths of more than 50 people in Stamford, Oakham, Bourne and the Deepings have been attributed - at least in part - to coronavirus.
According to the Government data included on the map, 10 people living in Stamford have died with Covid-19.
A further 10 who died were from Market Deeping and Deeping St James, 11 lived in Oakham, and 21 lived in Bourne.
More by this authorSuzanne Moon
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)