BBC One's Children in Need appeal featured Stamford's madcap inventor, Colin Furze, who was set a challenge by film stars John Boyega and Daisy Ridley.

Colin was set the task of building an iconic Star Wars Landspeeder, which was revealed by Graham Norton during the programme on Friday night.

The inventor - who has 8.6million subscribers on his YouTube channel - is not shy of the camera, but Friday night was the first time he featured on live television. A pre-recorded film, which was introduced by actors Boyega and Ridley, was filmed in Stamford last month and Colin featured on Friday's programme after the film was shown.

Colin Furze with his Landspeeder replica

He said: "You just try not to think about it."

Eight children from North London travelled to Stamford to help Colin with the building of the first, and only, metal Landspeeder.

Colin said: "The kids loved it."

The Landspeeder replica featured on Children in Need 2019

The Landspeeder, made completely from materials sourced by Ebay, was structured around a go-kart making it easily movable and - along with the mist on stage - gave the illusion that it was floating.

Colin finished the project, which ran over five weeks, on the morning of the show and the live journey across the stage was the furthest it had ever travelled.

This is not the first time Colin has built a Star Wars replica; he has previously made a 5.5m high AT-AT and a life-size TIE Silencer which he documented on his website and YouTube channel. The TIE Silencer also featured at Burghley House.

To raise further money for Children in Need, Star Wars fans are being given the chance to own the hand crafted Landspeeder.

A five day auction to own the replica of the 'anti-gravity craft' is taking place until 7.01pm on Wednesday, November 20 with the highest bid currently standing at £50,000.

Colin will be giving viewers a more detailed look into the project with two videos, which will be uploaded to his Youtube channel (colinfurze) on November 28 and December 5.

To read more about Colin's inventions, click here.

