An investigation has been launched after a delivery lorry was driven through a full road closure.

Red Lion Square in Stamford has been shut for a number of months as part of a £1.4m resurfacing project. It temporarily reopened to traffic on Monday (August 29).

However, at the weekend footage was captured of a Superdrug lorry driver moving the closure signs and travelling through the square up to the store in the High Street.

A Superdrug lorry driving through the Red Lion Square closure in Stamford

Fortunately, the contractor has inspected the area and no damage has been caused, despite the setts not being ready to be driven on at that time.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire County Council, which has commissioned the works, said: "We won't be taking legal action, but Eurovia's public liaison officer will be meeting with Superdrug to discuss what's happened and ensure it doesn't occur again in the future."

Superdrug has launched a full investigation into the incident and a spokesperson said that company does 'not condone any disregard for traffic rules, regulations and notices'.

The Red Lion Square project should be completed in October.