Cause of fire at 158 Performance next to Jet petrol station in Main Road, Tallington couldn’t be determined
Published: 10:00, 07 November 2023
The cause of a fire at a village business remains undetermined.
Seven crews were called to a fire in Main Road, Tallington in the early hours of Wednesday morning (November 1).
There was a fire in one of the 158 Performance units.
158 Performance is a power sports dealer and has a showroom and workshops at the Tallington Services site.
Police put a cordon in place at the services site, which also houses a Jet petrol station, and closed the road in both directions from Mill Lane to Barholm Road.
A fire investigation took place on Thursday but the cause was undetermined.