The cause of a fire at a village business remains undetermined.

Seven crews were called to a fire in Main Road, Tallington in the early hours of Wednesday morning (November 1).

There was a fire in one of the 158 Performance units.

158 Performance is a power sports dealer and has a showroom and workshops at the Tallington Services site.

Police put a cordon in place at the services site, which also houses a Jet petrol station, and closed the road in both directions from Mill Lane to Barholm Road.

A fire investigation took place on Thursday but the cause was undetermined.