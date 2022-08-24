Home   News   Article

Fight on Stamford Meadows

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 12:01, 24 August 2022
 | Updated: 12:12, 24 August 2022

Police are appealing for witnesses of a fight on the town meadows.

Officers responded to reports of a fight on Stamford Meadows yesterday afternoon (August 23) where two girls had attacked another youth.

A group of youths was also in the area and witnessed the fight.

The victim has been identified and police are continuing their investigations.

Anyone with information or video footage should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 318 of August 23.

