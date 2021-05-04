An investigation has been launched after a Range Rover was stolen.

The vehicle, a black Range Rover Sport, was taken from St Mary’s Place in Stamford between 4am and 5am on April 21.

Telematics placed the vehicle at Southey Woods in Langley Bush Road about 30 minutes later.

Police have launched an investigation

It was later found in Dunsberry in Peterborough.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen the vehicle stopped at the side of the road, or in the parking area of Southey Woods, or if anyone has any dashcam or CCTV footage which covered those areas.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident 71 of April 21 or e-mail control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting incident 71 of April 21 in the subject line.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.