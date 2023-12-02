It’s certainly been another busy fortnight down in Westminster, and I was very pleased to welcome the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement announcement that business rates relief will be extended for another 12 months. Our pubs and high street shops have faced unprecedented challenges and pressures as a result of Putin’s renewed illegal invasion of Ukraine following the pandemic, and I have been working hard to lobby the Chancellor ahead of last week’s statement to extend this vital package of support. I was delighted the Chancellor recognised our concerns set out in a joint letter I signed calling for an extension, and the discount will be in place for another year to help protect the livelihoods of many of our small shops, restaurants and pubs who are at the heart of our wonderful communities in Rutland.

Locally, investment in our road networks remains a key priority of mine, and as a regular user of the A1 I am acutely aware of the need for serious investment along this route. Working with Midlands Connect I recently released a new report on the A1, which found that delays along the road are costing the UK economy a staggering £1.75 million a year. The five safety upgrades I secured earlier this year between the Tinwell junction and Colsterworth interchange are an encouraging start to improving the A1, however our report findings reinforce the need for further investment here. As chair of the A1 working group of MPs, I will continue to push for the right long-term plan to ensure this.

I have been working hard to transform diagnostic services and healthcare access locally, and I recently met with the council and local healthcare providers to discuss plans to bring a MRI unit to Rutland, as we currently have no MRI facility within our county. Securing a unit would be transformative to reduce waiting times for scans, and cut travel times to Leicester, Corby and Peterborough Hospitals. More broadly I’m keen we have more diagnostics and health services locally. I will continue to keep you all updated on plans, as I strongly believe that everyone in our communities should be able to access the healthcare services they deserve without delay.

Out and about in our communities, I had the pleasure of meeting with Nigel and Tim from Zeeco Europe Ltd at their impressive Woolfox site. Zeeco is a global company designing and manufacturing end-to-end combustion and environmental systems to help industries operate more efficiently and reduce their carbon footprint. Not only is their technology world-leading in the design and manufacture of combustion and environmental solutions, but they also provide significant employment and investment for young trainees locally, fostering skills for the future here in Rutland.

With December fast approaching, and less than a month to go until Christmas, I’ve really enjoyed getting into the festive spirit judging entries for my annual Christmas card competition! I received hundreds of wonderful interpretations of this year’s theme, ‘Father Christmas’ House’, so a big thank you to everyone who picked up their pens and pencils to design an entry. Do keep an eye out on my website and social media as I will be announcing the winning design very soon!

Wishing you a lovely fortnight.