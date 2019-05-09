Park Air Systems of Market Deeping hosted the InvestSK Business Breakfast earlier today.

The event is part of a quarterly networking programme hosted by South Kesteven’s economic growth and regeneration company.

It encourages local businesses to meet, find out the latest news and opportunities from across the district and hear an update about the work InvestSK is doing to boost economic growth in South Kesteven.

Park Air Systems Managing Director, Danny Milligan, delivered the ‘business spotlight’ presentation showcasing the company’s history, growth story and their work to attract skilled local talent.

He told the gathering: "“Park Air is proud to host this popular event and pleased to demonstrate our business capability to others in the region.

"InvestSK is an outstanding company that has helped our business to continue growing and attracting the best talent from the local area.”

Steve Bowyer, chief executive of InvestSK, said: “We established our breakfast events last year to create an informal environment for businesses to network and stay up to date with news and opportunities from South Kesteven.

"They’ve proven very popular in a short time and we’ve had another good turnout today, with almost 100 delegates from across the region in attendance.

"We’re grateful to Park Air Systems for hosting this event – what a fantastic opportunity for delegates to visit one of the district’s largest employers and hear about their growth and global success.”

Presentations from InvestSK included a business briefing from Mr Bowyer, who outlined the district’s latest economic intelligence and news from across the company.

Head of arts, Michael Cross, provided a snapshot of the arts and culture programme running in the area and explained the next stage of South Kesteven’s cultural strategy consultation, following successful engagement events across the district.

Park Air Systems is the UK-based air traffic communications subsidiary of US aerospace giant

Northrop Grumman and supplies communication systems for airspace operations worldwide.

Sapphire ATM communications systems are now installed in more than 50 countries, helping air navigation service providers transitioning into the digital future.

In its more than 50 year history, Park Air Systems has sold 60,000 radios in 180 countries around the world.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.

