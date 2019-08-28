South Kesteven has enjoyed a three per cent rise in visitor numbers, according to a new survey.

InvestSK, the economic development and regeneration company owned by South Kesteven District Council, credits the growth on its work to promote tourism over the past two years.

The report said South Kesteven attracted 3.38 million visitors in 2018, up three per cent on the 2016 figure of 3.282 million.