South Kesteven enjoys boost in visitor numbers
South Kesteven has enjoyed a three per cent rise in visitor numbers, according to a new survey.
InvestSK, the economic development and regeneration company owned by South Kesteven District Council, credits the growth on its work to promote tourism over the past two years.
The report said South Kesteven attracted 3.38 million visitors in 2018, up three per cent on the 2016 figure of 3.282 million.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.