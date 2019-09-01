South Kesteven employers can enjoy business breakfast
Businesses from across South Kesteven are invited to the next Business Breakfast from InvestSK.
The quarterly event provides local firms up-to-date information on South Kesteven’s economic growth,
any relevant business opportunities and the chance to network.
The next breakfast is at Grantham’s new fivescreen Savoy cinema on St Catherine’s Road on Tuesday
September 10 from 7.30am until 9.30am.
During the event can hear talks by Wayne Gregory, the cinema’s Operations Manager and Noreen Read, Team Leader and Scale-Up Advisor at Business Lincolnshire.
Principal and Chief Executive at Grantham College Paul Deane will also give an update on the Institute
of Technology, a new higher education centre with a state-of-the-art engineering and digital skills hub.
To book a place, go to:www.investsk.co.uk/events
