Businesses from across South Kesteven are invited to the next Business Breakfast from InvestSK.

The quarterly event provides local firms up-to-date information on South Kesteven’s economic growth,

any relevant business opportunities and the chance to network.

InvestSK (15901787)

The next breakfast is at Grantham’s new fivescreen Savoy cinema on St Catherine’s Road on Tuesday

September 10 from 7.30am until 9.30am.

During the event can hear talks by Wayne Gregory, the cinema’s Operations Manager and Noreen Read, Team Leader and Scale-Up Advisor at Business Lincolnshire.

Principal and Chief Executive at Grantham College Paul Deane will also give an update on the Institute

of Technology, a new higher education centre with a state-of-the-art engineering and digital skills hub.

To book a place, go to:www.investsk.co.uk/events