People invited to join virtual chapel service after Stamford School fire

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 11:23, 13 June 2020
 | Updated: 11:25, 13 June 2020

People are being invited to Stamford School's Chapel Service, which will be shown online at 11am tomorrow (Sunday, June 14).

Music for the service was recorded before yesterday's fire, which devastated the roof and top floor of the Principal's House at the school in St Paul's Street.

The school will reopen to Year 10 and Year 12 pupils on Monday (June 15) as planned.

