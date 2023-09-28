People are being invited for autumn covid booster jabs.

The optional vaccinations are being made available to care homes residents, people aged 65 and over, and younger people in clinical risk groups.

These include people with chronic respiratory, kidney or neurological disease, diabetes, morbid obesity, severe mental illness, the immunosuppressed, and pregnant women.

The NHS booking system is offering covid jabs to eligible people in Market Deeping, Bourne, Oakham and Peterborough

Health and social care workers are also entitled to a booster, as are people who are carers.

The NHS has started to invite people to book an appointment on the National Booking Service. www.nhs.uk/book-a-coronavirus-vaccination.

Four sites offering the jabs are:

• Well Pharmacy - Market Deeping Health Centre, Godsey Lane, Market Deeping PE6 8DD

• Mi Pharmacy (Werrington Branch) - 9-10 Staniland Way, Werrington PE4 6NA

• Well - Exeter Street, Bourne PE10 9NJ

• Rutland Late Night Pharmacy - 45C High Street, Oakham LE15 6AJ

Lakeside Healthcare Stamford invited eligible patients to book their covid jabs online but appointments up until Christmas have been filled

Lakeside Healthcare Stamford has been sending invitations for covid and flu vaccinations.

Practice manager Terri White said: “We have plenty of availability for flu and covid vaccines.

“They are not single vaccine appointment slots, they are for both flu and covid, and patients can decide whether to have just one vaccination or both.

“The links we send out by text are individual to each patient and only live for one week. Other than that they can book via telephone, face to face, or request a booster via Doctrin.”

A mobile vaccination service is coming to Rutland, as part of NHS Leicester, Leicestershire, and Rutland’s (LLR) Covid-19 and flu vaccination programme to protect the most vulnerable

The mobile vaccination service will start visits in the county from Friday, September 29, to help those eligible easily get their vaccinations without making an appointment. Just drop in to one of the following sessions between 10am – 4pm for your Covid-19 and flu vaccinations or to speak to the vaccination team:

Friday, September 29 and September 30, Active Rutland Hub (LE15 7TU)

Wednesday, October 4, Oakham Market (LE15 6DT)

Friday, October 6, Uppingham Market (LE15 9QH)

Monday, November 6, Catmose House Car Park (LE15 6HP)

These drop-in sessions are complementing the Covid-19 vaccination programme available at The Rutland Late Night Pharmacy, 45A High Street, Oakham, LE15 6AJ which can be accessed by booking an appointment. Appointments can also be booked for Covid-19 booster and flu vaccinations using the National Booking Service.

Over the next few months, a mobile vaccination programme will be visiting villages in Rutland too. Details of these visits are currently being finalised and we will communicate the confirmed route as soon as possible.

Dr Virginia Ashman, a GP, and a clinical lead for the vaccination programme in Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland said: “It’s really important that anyone who is eligible comes to get vaccinated at the mobile vaccination unit, to top up their protection against Covid-19 and flu ahead of winter. The immunity you have built up from previous vaccinations reduces over time so it’s important to boost your protection regularly.

“Getting vaccinated will provide the best possible protection against Covid-19, and it really does help to protect the most vulnerable from becoming seriously unwell. Older people and those with underlying medical conditions are affected more by respiratory conditions such as Covid-19 and flu and it’s why we’re encouraging them to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“We are also urging carers over 16 years of age to come forward and get vaccinated because this will also help to prevent the spread of these viruses. If you are unsure if you are eligible visit our website or drop in to one of our mobile vaccination clinics and speak to our vaccination team.”

.