Having lived in Stamford since 1997, Richard Cleaver has always taken a close interest in issues that affect the community he loves. He says he feels "strongly about political issues” and although much has been spoken about Lincolnshire’s bid for devolution, Richard feels the alternative options have not been tabled. Here he gives his view, in his own words, on the future of Stamford’s local governance...

What is the best option for Stamford’s future local governance?

A few weeks ago, the possible re-organisation of our local government hit headlines as Lincolnshire County Council approached the government to resurrect the idea of a single council – a unitary authority covering the whole of Lincolnshire from Scunthorpe in the north to Stamford in the south – a Greater Lincolnshire council replacing its 10 existing councils.