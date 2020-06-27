Market Deeping Model Railway Club chairman Peter Davies on repairing old locos
Published: 12:00, 27 June 2020
Many of you will be aware of the fantastic generosity of folk from across the world who donated to support the club last year, writes Peter Davies, chairman of Market Deeping Model Railway Club.
For all of that we are incredibly grateful. That generosity continues.
Only this week we have been contacted by folk offering stock and books, as well as asking for advice and contacts.
