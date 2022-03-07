Rumours of a new coffee shop coming to Stamford High Street are rife after a planning application was submitted for a sign reading 'Starbucks'.

The application to South Kesteven District Council relates to the former NatWest Bank on the corner of Maiden Lane and requests "individually lit lettering 50mm deep by 200mm high to read 'STARBUCKS' to the main fascia".

It also outlines plans for an "internally illuminated blade sign, double sided with Starbucks brand".

Despite the submission from K Beverage Ltd, a spokesperson for Starbucks said today: “We are always looking for new locations and opportunities to bring the Starbucks Experience to customers in the UK, but at this time we have no updates to share about plans in Stamford.”

The unit at 52 High Street was a bank until May 2018.

Starbucks has branches on the A1 at Wittering and North Witham.

