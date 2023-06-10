I hear people say they are a ‘cat person’ quite often, so I thought it would be interesting to look at what that means, exactly, writes animal behaviour expert Karen Wild.

It’s perfectly normal to have preferences, but I would always want cats and dogs to share my days with - so what makes a ‘cat person’ more likely?

Cats are one of the most popular pets in the UK, and it's no wonder why. They are graceful creatures, quieter than dogs (generally!), independent, clean and full of personality, making them a great choice for all kinds of people.

Cat. Photo: istock

Unlike dog owners, cat owners tend to be more diverse in terms of age and demographics. While dogs are often associated with families, cat ownership is popular across all age groups, from young adults to seniors. In fact, according to a recent survey, nearly a quarter of all UK households own at least one cat, making cats the second most popular pet (after dogs).

Cats are also popular with people who live in urban areas, as it used to be thought they can be content living in smaller spaces and don't require as much exercise as dogs. However, this is not necessarily true. Cats need to roam, climb and explore, and a small flat or indoor living doesn’t really suit them.

The personality of cat owners can vary greatly, so there isn’t a ‘type’. Some owners are known for being more introverted and independent like their feline companions. They may enjoy spending time alone, reading a book or watching a film with their cat curled up on their lap. However, cat owners can also be social and outgoing, enjoying the company of others while their cat lounges nearby. Some cats like to come along too - our little cat Meg used to come with us on dog walks, on the school run and even to the village pub!

Karen Wild

Cats do roam and this can risk their safety if you live near busy roads. There are a lot more indoor cats in other countries, where cats might get caught by local wildlife (coyotes for example).

When it comes to the types of cats owned by UK cat owners, there is a great variety. From pedigree breeds to rescue cats, there are many different types choose from, but cat breeds can have the same health issues that we see in dog breeding. Too much inbreeding causes horrendous medical issues, so steer clear if you can. In the UK, happily, cat owners prefer to adopt cats from shelters or rescue organisations. Great choice!

So, no matter what kind of cat owner you are, there is one thing in common. We all share a love and appreciation for their feline companions and can all agree that the love and companionship they receive from our cats is truly special.