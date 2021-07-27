Repair works are set to take place to improve a road blighted by potholes.

Kettering Road resident, George Hetherington, believes Church Lane, could be the worst street affected by potholes in Stamford.

In the region of about 100 yards along the road, George has counted 19 areas in need of repair with eight potholes.

Church Lane in Stamford

He said: "I think those potholes are so bad it could get someone off their bike and damage it if they went over it.

"It is possible it could wreck a car as it could put the car of course."

George added that it is the worst street which he has seen in Stamford and labelled it a 'disgrace to the town'.

After being notified of the issues, the council has scheduled repair works to take place in the coming weeks.

A council spokesman said: "The council hates potholes just as much as drivers do, and we repair thousands of them on our roads every month.

"Thanks to residents for reporting issues on Church Lane to us."