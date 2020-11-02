Home   News   Article

Second lockdown: independent shops in Rutland, Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings urged to tell customers about online services

By Suzanne Moon
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 15:30, 02 November 2020
 | Updated: 15:32, 02 November 2020

Independent shops and services that are moving online to get through the second lockdown can let customers know through The Rutland and Stamford Mercury.

If you have a local business or community service that will still be operating - but online - then send any details you would like to publicise to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.

These might include a website, telephone number and a brief description of what you will be offering from Thursday, November 5 when the lockdown begins.

