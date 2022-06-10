Is your little one the cutest of them all?

The Rutland & Stamford Mercury's Cute Kids Competition is back for another year, so it is time to prepare your child’s most adorable ensemble.

To enter, simply pop down to Sainsbury's on the Markham Retail Park in Stamford from Thursday, June 30, to Saturday, July 2.

The Rutland & Stamford Mercury's Cute Kids competition runs later this month (57232124)

The photo sessions run from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm daily, with the last sitting at 3.45pm.

Readers can just turn up, and no advance booking is required.

A 10x8-inch print of the competition entry picture can be bought for the special price of £5 (RRP £20) at the end of the photography session.

The photos of each entrant will then appear in a future edition of the Rutland & Stamford Mercury when readers can vote to crown the cutest child.

The first prize for the competition winner is a 20x16-inch canvas portrait of their child.

Second prize is a 16x12-inch canvas portrait, while third prize is a 12x8-inch canvas portrait.