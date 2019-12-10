JD Wetherspoon has confirmed it is pushing ahead with its plans for an outlet in Bourne.

But the pub giant says it currently cannot say when work will start on the venue at 44-48 North Street.

Today, the company again confirmed the development as part of a £200million investment over the next four years.

The site in Bourne (23933818)

Most of the investment was to be in smaller towns, it said, citing Bourne, with 10,000 jobs created nationally.

The long-awaited Bourne outlet has suffered some delay, with plans first submitted three years ago.

Work has been due to start on the £2.5 million project in mid-November, with it due to open next April.

However, work has yet to start on the pub, which would create 60 jobs.

Asked when work might start on the site and the pub open, spokesman Eddie Gershon told the Mercury: "There are still some issues to be sorted re the development, so no date as yet."