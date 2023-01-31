People against a school's extension plans have described it as a 'David and Goliath situation'.

Stamford Endowed Schools was given permission to expand its science block off Brazenose Lane at a meeting of South Kesteven District Council's planning committee on January 12.

But days later the decision was revoked after it came to light the council had not informed residents of the meeting date, and none attended to share their views.

The science block is separated from St Leonard's Street by a listed stone wall

The decision will be taken again at the next planning committee meeting, at 1pm on Thursday (February 2).

At that meeting, residents will be given three minutes each to set out the reasons they think the application should be refused.

St Leonard's Street resident Diana Rees said: "It’s deeply upsetting that Stamford Endowed Schools didn’t engage with residents until our ward councillor Harrish Bisnauthing called a meeting, instead saying they don’t consider their proposed extension would affect the properties along St Leonard's Street and “there are no views between these assets and the science block”.

The existing science block, pictured from Brazenose Lane

"Anyone standing on the school side of the listed boundary wall can clearly see the St Leonard's Street houses, and vice versa."

She added that opposing the school's plans "feels like a David and Goliath situation" and that the council's planning department seemed to be forgiving the school for building an extension that is not in keeping with the surrounding conservation area because the existing science block building is already 'ugly'.

"Two wrongs do not make a right and we don’t see how this private, fee-paid school provides a public service to compensate," she said.

"Stamford Civic Society described the landscaping plan as 'lamentable' leaving residents exposed to the 'industrial aesthetic' of the building.

A view of the existing science block from Brazenose Lane

"Even if the school did plant screening trees south of the new build, which is not currently planned, it is highly likely that their roots would damage the listed boundary wall, as they have done in the past.

"This makes it almost impossible to screen the two-storey development from the listed houses to the south."

Neighbour Mark Stanhope said he felt double standards were at play, having had aspects of his redesign of the former commercial tyre garage at 12 St Leonard's Street as an 'eco home' refused despite being similar to those proposed for the school science block extension.

These aspects included a flat roof and vertical boards as cladding.

He said: "There are numerous residents of St Leonard's Street, and the wider conservation area, who have had their extension plans knocked back and are asking why these previously taboo elements have not appeared to be challenged when Stamford Endowed School submits a planning request."

Stamford Endowed School's extension plan, which has the council reference number S22/1953, is for three new laboratories, office space and external stairs.

Stamford Civic Society has said it is "underwhelmed by the quality and imagination" of the scheme and that "the proposal feels like a series of temporary 'Portacabins' tacked on at either end with cladding added as a disguise.”

A spokesperson for Stamford Endowed Schools said: “We have followed the South Kesteven District Council’s planning application process and will await the outcome of the committee meeting on Thursday."

South Kesteven District Council was invited to respond to residents' views.