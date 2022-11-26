In the early 1980s when my mother-in-law, Joyce, had recently moved to her house by the Stamford Millstream, a friend of hers almost walked out on to the still, green-algae-filled water thinking it was grass, writes Lisa Brewin, joint vice chairperson of Stamford Climate Action Group.

As a teenager one of her sons went into the water in plimsols and shorts to clear the vegetation and get a flow going but it was clear that more substantial work needed to be done.

Stamford Millstream was mentioned in the Doomsday Book of 1086, and the current channel was cut in around 1640 to feed King’s Mill with water from the River Welland at Tinwell.

Work in the 1970s to divert water to Rutland Water meant that the millstream was cut off from the main river and a pump was installed to allow some water to flow down the channel.

This became blocked and the stream clogged with weed, affecting the quality of the water and the variety of wildlife.

In more recent years the Stamford Millstream Group was set up, energised by Amelia Billington whose young son had also tried to walk on the water by mistake.

With the input of the Environment Agency, Anglian Water, Welland Rivers Trust (formerly Welland Rivers Trust), Stamford Civic Society and Stamford town council, a five-year action plan was put in place to repair the pump and increase the flow of water by narrowing the channel and providing a better habitat for wildlife.

This was supported by regular clearance of the stream by community and corporate volunteers and funding and support from South Kesteven District Council, St Peter’s Community Group and Centrica.

A large variety of wildlife returned to the stream, which is testament to what can be achieved when communities work together.

With the summer drought the stream was again affected by low flow and unfortunately the weed has returned in abundance.

The pump is key to the flow of water through the stream and we are keen to celebrate the return, and at the time of writing, was waiting for imminent repair.

Long-term, it is hoped a natural gravity feed may be installed so the water will keep flowing for the wildlife and people and to make Melancholy Walk a more joyful place to be.

The next Climate Action Group takes place on Wednesday, December 14, at 6pm.

Please email townclerk@stamfordtowncouncil.gov.uk for the link. All welcome.