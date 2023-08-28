Most people have heard the saying “ A dog is for life – not just for Christmas”, writes Gyll Mauchline, of Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne.

The concept is that people will give dogs as Christmas presents and once the holiday period ends and the novelty wears off they will become unwanted and candidates for dog rescues.

In fact, as we have always maintained, we have found no experience of this being the case.

Gyll Mauchline, of Three Counties Dog Rescue

As evidence of ex owners decision making just consider these circumstances when, in the space of 24 hours, we were asked to take in seven unwanted dogs.

The first, apparently being aggressive, is often a reason given. This may be described as jumping up, bad behaviour and not good with other dogs.

Next we were asked to take in a 10-year-old dog with no reason given.

We always insist that any dog we rehome comes back to us if no longer wanted but unfortunately not all rescues do this. So the third dog had been taken on from another rescue who wouldn’t take it back when the new owners changed their mind.

A common reason for the fourth dog was that the owner had just had a baby and couldn’t cope. A change of job and living arrangements brought the fifth dog in.

Dogs taken from abroad with no back up when not wanted is another circumstance we come across quite frequently so number six was a dog previously from Romania.

Finally, number seven came from someone who felt their dog was too boisterous and they were concerned for the safety of their children.

Taking seven dogs into our protection puts a great strain on our resources but we have to act in the interest of the dogs.