Stamford shops prepare for Christmas

By Maddy Baillie
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:00, 10 November 2023
 | Updated: 14:48, 10 November 2023

From subtle nods to the impending festive season to a reindeer window display, businesses in Stamford are getting ready for the ‘most wonderful time of the year’.

Shop workers in Stamford are decking the halls - and their store windows - as people begin to buy Christmas gifts.

Sinclairs started the festive season early, hanging the first bauble on October 29.

A reindeer at Sinclairs
The shop now boasts a magical window display featuring Santa and a reindeer as well as a decorated Christmas tree.

For many the twinkling trees on the George Hotel mark the day it is acceptable to start playing Christmas classics.

The trees arrived earlier this week and were quickly put up on the side of the hotel by a team of elves.

Sinclairs has had its decorations up since October
Other businesses have more subtle nods to Christmas with winter products in the windows, while some are in denial of December drawing near and are still displaying pumpkins and autumnal leaves.

Stamford will soon be sparkling with a Christmas tree in Red Lion Square and lights adorning the town.

A light-switch on event will take place from 5pm on Thursday, November 23.

The Christmas trees at the George Hotel
To find out what Christmas event are taking place locally, click here.

Christmas trees at the George Hotel
Town businesses are preparing for Christmas
The window display at The White Company
Festive displays at White Stuff in the High Street
You in Stamford
A Christmas tree at Sophie Allport in the High Street
The window display at The White Company
Fatface is looking festive
Iris and Violet has a wreath on the door
Whether you are a business owner or you have decorated your home for Christmas, send your festive photos to maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk.

