Bridge clubs that want the benefits of being a part of a national organisation become members of the English Bridge Union (EBU) and also have a county bridge association to which they are affiliated, writes Marcus Witt, of Stamford Bridge Club.

Back in the late 1960s Stamford Bridge Club was founded, became a member of the EBU and, with the town sitting on the borders of four counties, chose Northamptonshire as its county of allegiance. In February of this year, the club’s A team won the county’s Lakeland Trophy, a one day teams events with each entrant fielding four pairs.

Stamford Bridge Club

That win meant that Stamford would represent Northamptonshire in this year’s EBU Garden Cities tournament’s regional final for the Eastern counties. This was held in our clubhouse a few weeks ago and seven teams took part. With two teams qualifying for the national final it’s satisfying to report that Stamford took the second berth. Congratulations to Bill Chadwick and Don McFarlane, Ufuk Çotuk and Mark Tilley, Ben Gibson and Trevor Thrower and Nick Hunter and Ruby Schnalke. Good luck for the final which will take place on Saturday, June 17 at Coventry and North Warwickshire Bridge Club.

Stamford Bridge Club hand diagram

Hand of the Week

Today’s hand was taken from the regional final referred to above. Poignantly, this was the last board to be scored up and it wasn’t clear that Stamford would make it to the final. West’s double of the artificial 1S call, made to attract a spade lead, backfired and our North South will have been pleased to have placed the contract in 1S redoubled (there was nowhere for West to go without conceding a large penalty). Both North and South were dealt plenty of high cards and the contract could never be in doubt. West led a trump, taken by the knave, and declarer started on clubs, taking a losing finesse of the queen. Managing the later play well, declarer conceded tricks to SK, a heart and CK, to rack up 10 tricks for the unusual score of 1,920. At the other three tables the contracts were all 3N by North South and the board gave Stamford a 15 imp pick up to secure second place. Well done, Bill and Don.

Marcus Witt

Tip

Artificial bids (including transfers) expand the meaning and scope of bidding sequences but a drawback is that they can attract lead-directing doubles. Their being doubled can be turned to advantage when redoubled (if appropriate). Rare but memorable (and hopefully profitable).