Surrounded so closely by Rutland, Peterborough, and South Holland, and being so far from Grantham and Lincoln, it’s easy for people in Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings in the south of the county and the district to feel we get forgotten, writes South Kesteven District Council leader Richard Cleaver (Ind).

So we have to work hard to make our geography work for us, and we can do that in two ways.

The first is that we need to have strong representation at South Kesteven District Council and on Lincolnshire County Council. The newly elected councillors at SKDC and many of those elected to LCC in 2021 are already ensuring that this happens.

South Kesteven District Council leader Richard Cleaver

The second is something which I and the SKDC cabinet are now beginning to do – seeking to work much more in partnership with our neighbours across the borders.

Earlier this week the SKDC deputy leader, Ashley Baxter and I met the new leader of Rutland, Gale Waller and her deputy leader, Andrew Johnson in Oakham for the first time.

Among the topics discussed were: working together with NHS Lincolnshire and NHS Rutland to plan and improve our GP and hospital services which serve both Stamford and eastern Rutland, keeping the A1 clear of litter, improving rail services on the line which serves both Stamford and Oakham and the campaign to retain both their ticket offices, keeping our Local Plans in sync, our views on local government devolution proposals in the two counties, EV rapid charging points on the A1, how we might co-operate in future provision of leisure, culture, and heritage projects, possible opportunities to improve special educational needs provision for our schoolchildren, the future of the Local Enterprise Partnership, cross-border schools provision, and of course the Quarry Farm/Stamford North development.

I’m pleased to report that it was a very constructive and informative meeting and I’m sure that SKDC and Rutland will work together more positively under their new leaderships going forward.

This was of course just a first meeting, but I’m sure more will follow and we will seek to build good relationships with our neighbours in Peterborough and South Holland too.