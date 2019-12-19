The pantomime season is in full swing at Stamford Corn Exchange with two classical tales brought to life by local groups over the next two weekends

Tomorrow’s Dream Performers will take to the stage in Cinderella on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, December 20-22.

Presented by the team behind last year’s smash hit, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, this year’s production features an abundance of comedy and sensational song and dance numbers, all performed by a local cast.

Tomorrows Dream performers' Cinderella (24603829)

Performances start at 10.30am on Friday, 1pm and 4pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday.

Tickets cost £9.50 for adults, £8.50 for children and £34 for a family of four.

Stamford Pantomime Players will perform Dick Whittington from Friday, December 27 to Wednesday, January 1.

Stamford Pantomime Players production of Dick Whittington

Dick from Gloucester goes to London to seek his fame and fortune. Along with his faithful feline companion, he battles King Rat and his army of “Ratlings”, takes a “sea voyage” to visit foreign shores, and of course falls in love!

This 70-strong cast from the local community will bring you a show full of singing, dancing, a singing parrot and a dancing camel in a show not to be missed.

Visit stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or contact 01780 766455, for further details and to book tickets.