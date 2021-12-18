With Christmas comes panto and there are a host of shows to choose from.

South Kesteven Acting Musical Players present Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Bourne Corn Exchange until Sunday.

Tonight’s performance will be at 7pm, tomorrow (Saturday) at 11am and 3pm and Sunday at 3pm. Buy tickets online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/SKAMP

Snow White is coming to Bourne Corn Exchange

Ticket prices start at £6 with a family ticket costing £25.

Tomorrow’s Dream Performers are back to their rightful home at Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre in Broad Street and present Robin Hood Meets Sleeping Beauty tomorrow and Sunday at 2pm both days.

Tickets, costing £8.50 for concessions and £9.50 for adults, from 01780 766455 or www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Stamford Pantomime Players present their 70th anniversary show Jack and the Beanstalk from December 27 until January 1.

More information and tickets from 01780 766455 or visit www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Rutland Arts Theatre Society will present a production of Sleeping Beauty at Uppingham Parish Church from Thursday, January 13, to Saturday, January 15, with performances at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 1pm. Tickets are £8 in advance or £5 for under 16s.

Visit wegotttickets.com/rutlandartstheatresociety and at Colemans in High Street, Oakham.