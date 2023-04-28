It’s that time of year again when we open the nominations for the Mercury Business Awards 2023.

This year will mark our 18th Mercury Business Awards - the longest established awards of their kind in the area, recognising the very best businesses across Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings.

This year, we are moving to a brand new location - Rutland Hall Hotel - where our finalists will be treated to a delicious meal before the winners are unveiled during a glittering awards ceremony.

The sponsors of the Mercury Business Awards 2023

There are once again 10 awards up for grabs so no matter what your line of business, there’s bound to be a category for you.

We have launched our dedicated awards website at www.mercurybusinessawards.co.uk. Readers and businesses can fill out a simple nomination form.

From there, a comprehensive nomination pack will be sent out to the nominated businesses and these must be filled out and returned to our events manager Sharron Marriott before the businesses are eligible for the next stage in the process.

Mercury editor Kerry Coupe at the Mercury Business Awards 2022. Photo: David Dawson

A panel of judges will consider all the applications and draw up a shortlist of three in each category.

Each of these three businesses will then be invited to the ceremony.

Editor of the Rutland and Stamford Mercury Kerry Coupe said: “It is a huge joy to once again be holding the Mercury Business Awards, which celebrate the achievements of firms and their employees at the heart of our community.

“We are particularly looking forward to welcoming our finalists at a new location, Rutland Hall Hotel, and are looking forward to working with the team there to create a memorable event.”

If you want to find out more about the Mercury Business Awards, you can visit www.mercurybusinessawards.co.uk

We also have sponsorship opportunities for businesses which want to support our event. To find out more, e-mail our events manager at: sharron.marriott@iliffepublishing.co.uk

The winners of the Mercury Business Awards 2022 - will you feature in the photo this year?

AWARDS CATEGORIES

Best New Start-Up

Has your business been a roaring success in its infancy? Has it exceeded all your expectations or is it exactly on the right track, looking strong and with excellent prospects for the future? You may be a one-man band looking to expand, or you may have started at a larger scale and already proved your ideas work. This award is open to companies in business for up to three years from the date of the launch (Friday, April 28, 2023).

Best Independent Retailer

This award celebrates the shops which truly make the Mercury area special and will be judged on financial performance, product and store innovation as well as excellent customer service.

Employee/Team of the Year (sponsored by PVS Media)

This award is to celebrate dedication and commitment to the business. The title will go to the employee or team who always go the extra mile and exceed expectations within their company. The judges will be looking for an employee or team who can demonstrate how their attitude, commitment and dedication to their job has delivered significant benefits to the company they work for.

Business Innovation (sponsored by Alltech)

This award will go to the organisation that can best demonstrate an ability to create, grow and develop innovations or processes that improve commercial performance or the prospects of the company.

Environmental Champion

This award will be presented to the business that can demonstrate a commitment to reduce its carbon footprint with projects such as cutting its use of fossil fuels, caring for the natural environment, improving the use of resources by cutting waste, reducing pollution and increasing its environmental understanding.

Best Social Enterprise

This award is open to charities and social enterprises who can demonstrate significant commercial and social impact of their activities. Judges will want to see clear evidence of commercial awareness and innovative strategies that complement the altruistic aims of the organisation.

Businessperson of the Year (sponsored by Hegarty Solicitors)

The winner of this award will be an individual who stands out from the crowd, has an entrepreneurial spirit, demonstrates outstanding achievement and inspires others around them. The winner of this award will have been instrumental to the success of their business, growing the reputation of both their business and the area in which they operate.

Customer Care

This award will recognise the company, irrespective of size or sector, that can prove it really does put the customer first. Has your business excelled to help one customer in particular or perhaps you have introduced new ways of working to help every customer? The organisation must have objectives for high quality customer service and clear methods of monitoring and evaluating standards.

Small Business of the Year (Sponsored by South Kesteven District Council)

This award is open to a business trading for more than three years with up to 20 employees and able to demonstrate excellence and innovation in its field, management with the ability to drive the business forward and funding arrangements and investment plans for the future of the business. It must show it understands its market and has arrangements to respond to change.

Large Business of the Year (Sponsored by Chattertons)

This award is open to a business trading for more than three years with more than 20 employees that can show evidence of business growth, a commitment to the local community, a business strategy and vision for the next three to five years, proven success and achievement during the past two years, management with the ability to drive the business forward and a genuine commitment to its staff.

MAKE A NOMINATION

Any business within the Mercury’s news coverage area can enter from now until the deadline of 2pm on Friday, June 16. Completed nomination packs must be returned by Friday, June 23.

Businesses can enter a maximum of three categories and readers can also put forward businesses, giving as much information as possible.

The entry form is at www.mercurybusinessawards.co.uk

After the closing date, the judging panel will shortlist three finalists in each category. The three finalists in each will be contacted by the judges before the winner is revealed at the ceremony.

With grateful thanks to our sponsors: PVS Media, Alltech, Stamford College, South Kesteven District Council and Chattertons.