Youngsters across three year groups at Stamford Endowed Schools returned to the classroom on Tuesday.

Principal Will Phelan said it was “absolutely brilliant” to welcome the pupils back with the vast majority of those eligible to return arriving for lessons as expected.

Children are said to be returning on a rota basis to ensure their safety, with a total of 76 pupils on the junior school site on the first day back. Online learning is continuing for other year groups.