A council has asked rural residents for their opinion on how transportation could be improved.

Rutland County Council’s transport team has completed another round of mobile drop-in sessions at which residents have had the opportunity to have their say on public transport in the area.

Following the first round of drop-in sessions (June 29) when the villagers of Barrowden, Morcott, Glaston and Bisbrooke were given the chance to comment, a second round of drop-in sessions took place on Thursday (July 13) at Manton, Edith Weston, North Luffenham and South Luffenham.

Paul Dunn, from the transport team, said: “We’re currently in the process of doing a bus network review and we think it would be quite arrogant of us to think that we’ve got all the answers so our intention is to go around, speak to the residents of Rutland and find out what they require and what they would like from a transport network.

“The take-up has not been as much as we would’ve liked, but the responses we are having have all been good. People are coming to us with ideas of what they personally would like to see, and to be fair I think its what we would like to provide as well.”

All feedback will help towards the work taking place around the transport network review.

Rutland County Council's transportation team drop-in session on July 13

Anyone who may have missed the team in their village can call in and have a chat to share ideas on local public transport. For further information email the transport team at: transport@rutland.gov.uk or call 01572 758138.