With many businesses opening next week after a hugely challenging year, it’s time to celebrate and recognise those that have gone above and beyond.

With that in mind we today open nominations for our 16th Mercury Business Awards at www.mercurybusinessawards.co.uk.

Last year’s awards ceremony was curtailed by the pandemic but our 11 winners from 2020 all still received their wonderful trophies and we are hopeful that this year we’ll be able to pay tribute to the hard-working firms across Stamford, Rutland, Bourne and the Deepings and their staff at a glittering ceremony.

Karen Archer, CEO of Rutland Cycling, accepts her Large Business of the Year award for the Mercury Business Awards 2020

The 2021 awards will be held at Greetham Valley - our long-standing event partners.

There are once again 10 awards up for grabs so no matter what your line of business, there’s bound to be a category for you.

Today, our dedicated awards website opens for nominations and readers and businesses can fill out a simple nomination form. From there, a comprehensive nomination pack will be sent out to the nominated businesses and these must be filled out and returned to our events manager Sharron Marriott before the businesses are eligible for the next stage in the process.

A panel of judges will consider all the applications and draw up a shortlist of three in each category.

Each of these three businesses will then be invited to the ceremony on Friday, October 15.

Editor of the Rutland and Stamford Mercury Kerry Coupe said: “The Mercury Business Awards are the longest established awards of their kind in the area and it is a huge pleasure and privilege to host them every year, recognising the very best businesses across our area.

“We know the last year has been incredibly difficult for every kind of business but now is the time to celebrate all you have achieved.

“Whether you started a tiny business at your kitchen table or you kept a well-established firm going, we want to see your nominations!

“We are all looking forward to the ceremony and to being able to raise a glass to those businesses that came out of the pandemic stronger than ever.”

Kerry urged previous winners, including the 2020 winners to apply again as well!

“It was sad not to be able to host a ceremony last year but an utter joy to still be able to visit a variety of winners to hand over their well-deserved trophies.

“But just because you have won before doesn’t mean you can’t win again. Our panel of judges will look at entries on their own merits.

“So whether you’re new to the awards or you have won several times, it is now time to enter.”

To find out more about ticket sales, sponsorship opportunities or more details on how to enter, e-mail: sharron.marriott@iliffepublishing.co.uk

AWARDS CATEGORIES

Best new start-up (sponsored by Hegarty Solicitors)

Has your business been a roaring success in its infancy? Has it exceeded all your expectations or is it exactly on the right track, looking strong and with excellent prospects for the future? You may be a one-man band looking to expand, or you may have started at a larger scale and already proved your ideas work. This award is open to companies in business for up to three years from the date of the launch (Friday, May 14, 2021).

Best Independent Retailer (sponsored by Oldrids & Downtown)

This award celebrates the shops which truly make the Mercury area special and will be judged on financial performance, product and store innovation as well as excellent customer service.

Employee/Team of the Year (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council)

This award is to celebrate dedication and commitment to the business. The title will go to the employee or team who always go the extra mile and exceed expectations within their company. The judges will be looking for an employee or team who can demonstrate how their attitude, commitment and dedication to their job has delivered significant benefits to the company they work for.

Business Innovation (sponsored by Alltech)

This award will go to the organisation that can best demonstrate an ability to create, grow and develop innovations or processes that improve commercial performance or the prospects of the company.

Great Taste

This award is for a local hotel, restaurant, cafe, takeaway or pub that can demonstrate outstanding creativity, customer service and top quality dining and food in the Rutland and Stamford Mercury readership area. Food businesses that adapted by offering a takeaway or delivery facility during the coronavirus pandemic will be looked on particularly favourably.

Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by Stamford College)

This award is open to charities and social enterprises who can demonstrate significant commercial and social impact of their activities. Judges will want to see clear evidence of commercial awareness and innovative strategies that complement the altruistic aims of the organisation.

Businessperson of the Year

The winner of this award will be an individual who stands out from the crowd, has an entrepreneurial spirit, demonstrates outstanding achievement and inspires others around them. The winner of this award will have been instrumental to the success of their business, growing the reputation of both their business and the area in which they operate.

Customer Care (Sponsored by Bluebird Care)

This award will recognise the company, irrespective of size or sector, that can prove it really does put the customer first. Has your business excelled to help one customer in particular or perhaps you have introduced new ways of working to help every customer? The organisation must have objectives for high quality customer service and clear methods of monitoring and evaluating standards.

Small Business of the Year

This award is open to a business trading for more than three years with up to 20 employees and which is able to demonstrate excellence and innovation in its field, management with the ability to drive the business forward and funding arrangements and investment plans for the future of the business. It must show it understands its market, has arrangements to respond to change and can demonstrate why the business should

win.

Large Business of the Year (Sponsored by Chattertons)

This award is open to a business trading for more than three years with more than 20 employees that can show evidence of business growth, a commitment to the local community, a business strategy and vision for the next three to five years, proven success and achievement during the past two years, management with the ability to drive the business forward and a genuine commitment to its staff.

MAKE A NOMINATION

Any business within the Mercury’s news coverage area - which includes Stamford and the Deepings, Bourne, Rutland and the surrounding areas - can enter from now until the deadline of 2pm on Friday, July 16. Completed nomination packs must be returned by Friday, July 23.

Businesses can enter a maximum of three categories and readers can also put forward businesses, giving as much information as possible.

The entry form is at www.mercurybusinessawards.co.uk

After the closing date, the judging panel will shortlist three finalists in each category. The three finalists in each will be contacted by the judges before the winner is revealed at the awards ceremony.

