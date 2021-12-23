More news, no ads

People will be able to receive covid jabs at Stamford Arts Centre after Christmas.

A 'pop-up' vaccination centre is due to be hosted at the South Kesteven District Council-owned building in St Mary's Street on Thursday, December 30.

It is understood the centre will provide a 'walk-in' service rather than taking bookings.

Stamford Arts Centre

Details of opening times have not yet been released.