Stamford Arts Centre to host pop-up covid vaccination centre
Published: 16:57, 23 December 2021
| Updated: 16:58, 23 December 2021
People will be able to receive covid jabs at Stamford Arts Centre after Christmas.
A 'pop-up' vaccination centre is due to be hosted at the South Kesteven District Council-owned building in St Mary's Street on Thursday, December 30.
It is understood the centre will provide a 'walk-in' service rather than taking bookings.
Details of opening times have not yet been released.