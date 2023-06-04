Hallie is a four year old Jack Russell Terrier.

She is a smashing little girl, very sweet and very friendly. She loves everyone.

Hallie knows all her basic manners and she will sit beautifully and take treats very gently. Hallie walks nicely on her lead.

Hallie is Three Counties Dog Rescue's dog of the week

She loves to be outside and enjoys running around. She is fast!

Hallie isn’t keen on other dogs and Three Counties Dog Rescue do not think she will like cats either so staff are looking for a home where she can be the only animal. Any children in the family should be at least 10.

If you would like to have Hattie as your loving companion please call 01778 424953 or 077085 89792 (between 10am and 4pm). If you can’t get us leave a message and contact number.