Jacob's sister Annunziata Rees-Mogg campaigns for Brexit Party in Stamford

The Brexit Party was campaigning in Stamford for the May 23 European Elections at the weekend.

Among the candidates manning their stall was Annunziata Rees-Moss, the sister of senior Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Annuniziata, 40, is a freelance journalist who lives near Skegness.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg (9787474)

She is top of the Brexit party list for the East Midlands region, which means under the proportional electoral system used for the European Elections, Annunziata is the party's first choice to represent the East Midlands, which if the elections do go ahead, the East Midlands will send five MEPs to Brussels and Strasbourg.

Based on current polling, which shows the Brexit Party leading the polls nationally, this suggests she looks certain to win a seat and may well take one or more colleagues with her from the region.

The other Brexit party candidates for the East Midlands are Jonathan Bullock MEP, Tracy Knowles, Matthew Patten and Anna Bailey.

Their visit on Saturday followed Thursday's local government elections, where Brexit played a major role in the results.

The Pro-EU Liberal Democrats claimed rising support for Remain was behind the election of two district councillors in Stamford on Thursday and hundreds of others nationally.

Coun Matthew Lee, leader of South Kesteven District Council, who narrowly hung on in Stamford St Mary's, admitted support for Remain in central Stamford was strong during the 2016 EU Referendum.

However, many Conservative councillors and activists instead blamed the government's failure to deliver Brexit as promised, as behind the Tory Party's poor showing last week.

Annunziata said: "Our democracy has been betrayed and I have taken the tough decision to stand in the forthcoming European elections.

"This is not something myself – nor any of us – should have to do. Stand in a election in order to fight for a democratic decision the people made but which has been wilfully ignored by our politicians.

"I live in Lincolnshire and I know first-hand how people feel about this betrayal - The EU is failing as it is, with youth unemployment and the rise of the extremist.

"We need to get out and we need to leave, we need to leave cleanly and we need to leave now!"

Jonathan Bullock MEP tweeted afterwards they received "a positive response from the public!"

The Stamford visit came as part of a weekend of busy campaigning for the Brexit Party across Lincolnshire over the weekend.

Tonight, it stages a rally in Peterborough and one in Lincoln on Friday.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg and fellow campaigners (9784285)

The candidates standing for the European Elections are:

Change UK

Kate Godfrey

Joan Pons Laplana

Narinder Sharma

Pankajkumar Gulab

Emma Manley

Conservative

Emma McClarkin

Rupert Matthews

Tony Harper

Brendan Clarke-Smith

Thomas Randall

Green

Kat Boettge

Gerhard Lohmann-Bond

Liam McClelland

Daniel Wimberley

Simon Tooke

Independent Network

Nick Byatt

Marianne Overton

Daniel Simpson

Pearl Clarke

Nikki Dillon

Labour

Rory Palmer

Leonie Mathers

Tony Tinley

Nicolle Ndiweni

Gary Godden

Liberal Democrats

Bill Newton Dunn

Michael Mullaney

Lucy Care

Suzanna Austin

Caroline Kenyon

The Brexit Party

Annunziata Rees-Mogg

Jonathan Bullock

Matthew Patten

Tracy Knowles

Anna Bailey

UKIP

Alan Graves

Marietta King

Anil Bhatti

Fran Loi

John Evans

Independent

Simon Rood