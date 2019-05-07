Jacob's sister Annunziata Rees-Mogg campaigns for Brexit Party in Stamford
The Brexit Party was campaigning in Stamford for the May 23 European Elections at the weekend.
Among the candidates manning their stall was Annunziata Rees-Moss, the sister of senior Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.
Annuniziata, 40, is a freelance journalist who lives near Skegness.
She is top of the Brexit party list for the East Midlands region, which means under the proportional electoral system used for the European Elections, Annunziata is the party's first choice to represent the East Midlands, which if the elections do go ahead, the East Midlands will send five MEPs to Brussels and Strasbourg.
Based on current polling, which shows the Brexit Party leading the polls nationally, this suggests she looks certain to win a seat and may well take one or more colleagues with her from the region.
The other Brexit party candidates for the East Midlands are Jonathan Bullock MEP, Tracy Knowles, Matthew Patten and Anna Bailey.
Their visit on Saturday followed Thursday's local government elections, where Brexit played a major role in the results.
The Pro-EU Liberal Democrats claimed rising support for Remain was behind the election of two district councillors in Stamford on Thursday and hundreds of others nationally.
Coun Matthew Lee, leader of South Kesteven District Council, who narrowly hung on in Stamford St Mary's, admitted support for Remain in central Stamford was strong during the 2016 EU Referendum.
However, many Conservative councillors and activists instead blamed the government's failure to deliver Brexit as promised, as behind the Tory Party's poor showing last week.
Annunziata said: "Our democracy has been betrayed and I have taken the tough decision to stand in the forthcoming European elections.
"This is not something myself – nor any of us – should have to do. Stand in a election in order to fight for a democratic decision the people made but which has been wilfully ignored by our politicians.
"I live in Lincolnshire and I know first-hand how people feel about this betrayal - The EU is failing as it is, with youth unemployment and the rise of the extremist.
"We need to get out and we need to leave, we need to leave cleanly and we need to leave now!"
Jonathan Bullock MEP tweeted afterwards they received "a positive response from the public!"
The Stamford visit came as part of a weekend of busy campaigning for the Brexit Party across Lincolnshire over the weekend.
Tonight, it stages a rally in Peterborough and one in Lincoln on Friday.
The candidates standing for the European Elections are:
Change UK
Kate Godfrey
Joan Pons Laplana
Narinder Sharma
Pankajkumar Gulab
Emma Manley
Conservative
Emma McClarkin
Rupert Matthews
Tony Harper
Brendan Clarke-Smith
Thomas Randall
Green
Kat Boettge
Gerhard Lohmann-Bond
Liam McClelland
Daniel Wimberley
Simon Tooke
Independent Network
Nick Byatt
Marianne Overton
Daniel Simpson
Pearl Clarke
Nikki Dillon
Labour
Rory Palmer
Leonie Mathers
Tony Tinley
Nicolle Ndiweni
Gary Godden
Liberal Democrats
Bill Newton Dunn
Michael Mullaney
Lucy Care
Suzanna Austin
Caroline Kenyon
The Brexit Party
Annunziata Rees-Mogg
Jonathan Bullock
Matthew Patten
Tracy Knowles
Anna Bailey
UKIP
Alan Graves
Marietta King
Anil Bhatti
Fran Loi
John Evans
Independent
Simon Rood
