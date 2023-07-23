People with back pain, pulled muscles and problems with their joints are being invited to try out a new clinic.

Sport therapist Jade Danes, 29, admits she loves to ‘fix’ people and, having relocated her one-woman business ‘Move to Improve’ to Stamford, she is seeking new aches and injuries to solve.

“I’m doing this because I love to help people,” said Jade.

Sports therapist Jade Danes

“It doesn’t feel like work and after I have seen someone for a few weeks and helped them to recover, it’s nice to think that I won’t see them again - for the right reasons!”

Typical clients include children who play football, those who have picked up a strain or niggle through exercise, through to older people who want to improve their mobility.

Much of her work is to help people who have developed a bad back through a desk job - or by lifting heavy objects.

Sports therapist Jade Danes

Having worked previously in Peterborough, Jade appreciates the calm and sense of community of working in Stamford. Her home is in Oakham but the number of sports therapists already operating there meant she set up in Uffington Road, opposite Aldi.

Although she doesn’t carry out NHS work, she has clients with private medical insurance that covers the cost of her one-to-one sessions, which can include consultation, sports massage and establishing exercise programmes.

Move to Improve has a website at www.movetoimprovest.co.uk.

When she’s not working in her Uffington Road clinic, Jade provides sports therapy to Moulton College and Syston rugby clubs.

By Hannah Walker