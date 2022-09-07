Uppingham woman crowned Miss Leicestershire and will compete in Miss British Isles competition
A charity volunteer has made it to the final of a modelling competition.
Jade Blocksidge, who grew up in Uppingham, has been selected as Miss Leicestershire to compete in the Miss British Isles competition.
Jade worked with Voluntary Action Rutland for a number of years and describes Rutland as having 'a special place' in her life.
The digital projects manager is also an ambassador for the Leicestershire-based charity 'Hope Against Cancer', working closely with them to raise money.
Jade’s hobbies include kickboxing, acting and modelling, and she has a first-class degree in psychology.
About 30 people have been invited to take part in the national finals on Saturday (September 10), which will be held in Chester.
It will involve a catwalk show in front of the judges and the winner is announced on the day.