A charity volunteer has made it to the final of a modelling competition.

Jade Blocksidge, who grew up in Uppingham, has been selected as Miss Leicestershire to compete in the Miss British Isles competition.

Jade worked with Voluntary Action Rutland for a number of years and describes Rutland as having 'a special place' in her life.

Jade Blocksidge from Uppingham has been selected as Miss Leicestershire 2022 for the finals of the Miss British Isles modelling competition

The digital projects manager is also an ambassador for the Leicestershire-based charity 'Hope Against Cancer', working closely with them to raise money.

Jade’s hobbies include kickboxing, acting and modelling, and she has a first-class degree in psychology.

About 30 people have been invited to take part in the national finals on Saturday (September 10), which will be held in Chester.

It will involve a catwalk show in front of the judges and the winner is announced on the day.