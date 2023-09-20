A disqualified driver who reached speeds of 100mph during a police pursuit in south Lincolnshire was jailed for 12 months.

Abu Al Hussain (26) came to the attention of a marked police car on South Road, in Bourne, after the BMW he was driving passed them in the opposite direction and was noticed to be driving ‘much too fast’.

Lincoln Crown Court heard officers illuminated their blue lights after Hussain began to drive ‘faster and faster’, and entered a 30mph zone.

Hal Ewing, prosecuting, said Hussain continued to drive dangerously by overtaking and putting other road users at risk as he travelled south past McDonald's on the A15.

"At one point his speed was 100mph in a 40mph zone," Mr Ewing added.

Mr Ewing told the court that Hussain eventually crashed the BMW into a road sign and lamppost at the Northfields Road roundabout with the A15, just south of Langtoft.

He was then spotted standing by the side of the vehicle in grey trousers.

The court heard Hussain ran off and denied being the driver of the vehicle when one of the police officers found him hiding in a bush.

More than £1,000 in cash was found in his possession.

Hussain provided negative tests for both drink and drugs, but gave a no comment interview to the police.

Hussain, of no fixed address, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on July 6 this year.

Adam Pearson, mitigating, said Hussain had never been in prison before and had already spent six weeks on remand for these offences.

"He has found that difficult," Mr Pearson told the court.

Mr Pearson said that Hussain was normally a resident of London and had experience working as a carer.

"Having visited Lincolnshire to see a friend who had offered him support, he was travelling home, no doubt too fast, when he saw the police car and panicked," Mr Pearson added.

Passing sentence Recorder Helen Malcolm KC told Hussain: "You drove at extremely excessive speeds over a prolonged period, not just on roads, but through villages.

"The fact you were driving while disqualified significantly aggravates the offence."

Hussain was also banned from driving for 18 months and must take an extended retest.

He must also pay £425 costs, a £187 victim surcharge and £479 compensation to Lincolnshire County Council for damage caused in his crash.