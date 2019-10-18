A Rutland prison has been found to be ‘safe and well run’ despite three prisoners dying and increases in drugs.

Stocken Prison, in Stretton, received the grading from the jail’s independent monitoring board in their annual report that covered the period between May 2018 and April this year.

Inmates David Saxton, 56, and Patrick Kettle, 39, were found dead in their cells in separate wings on October 6 last year and a third death occurred on January 6 this year.

Stocken Prison. Photo: Lee Hellwing

Mobile phone discoveries were up from 51 last year to 53, and drug discoveries up from 85 to 347.

The discoveries of sim cards and phone chargers have also increased. There were 153 assaults on prisoners and 80 assaults on staff.

The report noted that prisoners are ‘treated fairly’ and ‘in general treated humanely’ with the facilities praised for offering ‘very impressive opportunities’ and the atmosphere ‘usually cheerful and co-operative’.

The report also noted preparation for prisoners’ release is not ‘as good as it should be’ with the inspectors not convinced every inmate released ‘has accommodation to go to’ nor those who have served long sentences ‘are adequately prepared’ for life outside.

There were also concerns about the prison returning ‘to a condition of being understaffed’ and the contract with Amey saw ‘repair and replacement jobs take far too long and result in inferior living conditions for prisoners’.

Chairman of the board Ruth Bray said that while the board had concerns about equalities, it found that prisoners were treated ‘fairly’.

She added: “We do not think that preparation for release is as good as it should be. The quality of training and education is generally good, and prisoners can achieve qualifications which should enable them to find steady employment on release. We also praise the work of the Lincolnshire Action Trust in helping prisoners with complex issues.

“However, we are not convinced that every man released has accommodation to go to, nor that those who have served long sentences are adequately prepared for the rapidly changing world outside.”

The board has appealed to the Secretary of State for more funding to help with resettling prisoners.

Click here to read more of the latest news.