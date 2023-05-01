Hundreds of runners took part in an event that has been drawing crowds since 1988.

Langtoft 10k and 3k races are a fundraiser for local groups and charities as well as being a popular event in the village calendar.

This year's event took place yesterday (Sunday, April 30), with 155 participating in the fun run and 290 completing the 10k.

Plenty of determination was on display

Jake Henson from Stamford Striders Running Club came third in the 3km fun run, crossing the line in 11 minutes 37 seconds.

Team-mate Riley Peacock-Smith was eighth, clocking 12 minutes 53 seconds.

Avocet Williams from Stamford Striders was third girl, in 14 minutes, and her sister Noa was fifth girl, finishing 57 seconds later. Their younger brother, Foxx, ran the course in 19 minutes.

Langtoft fun run start line

The fun run attracts all ages

Kiera Richardson with two-year-old Jack.

Setting off along West End in Langtoft

Race marshal Linda Hartley

Jake Henson from Stamford Striders was near the front from the start and finished third

The winner averaged 3 mins 38 seconds to run each kilometre

A thumbs up for the race

Avocet and Noa Williams from Stamford Striders

The run attracted a good turnout

The Deeping Rotary 10k and 3k races are on Sunday, May 21 at Deepings Rugby Club in Spalding Road, Deeping St James. The fun run starts at 10am and the 10k road race at 11am. Both have chip timing.