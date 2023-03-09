A talented young musician is to be taught by a top drummer thanks to a new series of fundraising jazz concerts.

Steve Andrews and Kev Herbert, from Stamford band the Dancing Wuli Masters, are launching the monthly series at Stamford Methodist Church this weekend.

It kicks off with a concert by Danish trio Little North on Saturday at 7.45pm.

Proceeds from the series will help pay for one-to-one tuition for Stamford Welland Academy pupil Jude Robinson from top session drummer Darren Beckett

The series aims to bring top British and international jazz artists to town to raise money for local musical projects.

"We go to a lot of jazz gigs in London and we thought it would be good to do the same here," Steve said.

"We were looking for a unique venue and thought the methodist church is a bit quirky. We are trying to pick music which suits the venue.

"They are all top artists that I've seen at the Barbican or Ronnie Scott's."

Stamford Methodist Church will host the series. Photo: Google

They are also helping a Ukrainian family to move into their own home.

Other acts confirmed include Stephane Mercier Quartet next month, the Sultan Stevenson Trio in May and Jason Rebello in October.

"We're not looking to make money from it for ourselves so we thought why not help some good causes, " said Steve who is also a drum teacher.

"Jude and I have been doing rock school grades together for two years and I thought there was a light there."

Steve has helped organise festivals in Stamford for many years, including Music on the Meadows, and last year's concert for Ukraine.

Steve is also hoping to set up a jazz workshop for local schools this autumn, and is organising a festival for friends, in Uffington, on June 10 to raise money for local cricket and football teams.

Tickets for the jazz series are available from Stamford Arts Centre on 01780 763 203, and visit www.steveandrewsmusic.co.uk for more details.