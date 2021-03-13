Strong opposition has been launched against a jet wash being installed at a garage.

The Motor Fuel Group application would put a pressure washer in place of a disabled parking bay at the Shell garage in Scotgate.

But people living at Newcomb Court, a complex of 62 retirement homes located behind the garage, fear noise and spray from the jet wash would affect their lives.

Diane Forrester, who moved to Newcomb Court after her husband died, is sending a petition to South Kesteven District Council planning department, and had gathered about 40 signatures within hours.

“Not everyone can go online to tell the council their views, and it is important we highlight our concerns before it is too late,” she said.

By speaking with fellow residents, Diane has come up with a list of their issues, including the noise, and that the jet wash spray will make a well-used path

slippery.

Flat-owner Mike O’Connor said: “Those living in properties facing the site won’t be able to open their windows because of the racket, but it is mainly a health and safety issue. The path people from Newcomb Court use to go to the shop, or to use the cash machine, runs alongside the jet wash site.”

Diane, Mike and other residents are concerned about residents being sprayed with a mist of dirty water and detergent as they pass, and that the steps will become damp, and icy in winter.

They are also concerned the horseshoe shape of Newcomb Court will hold the noise from the jet wash as it echoes between the walls of the blocks.

In an internal memo to South Kesteven District Council’s planning department, Martin Glossop, an environmental protection officer, said a proposed 3m high jet wash surround “will provide a degree of mitigation of noise”, adding: “Coupled with the distance to any nearest residential façade being 20m and up a small embankment I do not foresee that there would be a problem associated with the installation of a jet wash."

He does, however, recommend use of the jet wash is restricted to between 7.30am and 8.30pm Monday to Sunday.

Motor Fuel Group, which has submitted the application to the council was invited by the Mercury to respond to theresidents’ objections but it did not.

