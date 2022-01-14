A jewellers which has been trading in Stamford for more than three decades is to close.

Julia Gaynor-Sims and husband Keith Sims decided over the Christmas and new year break that they will retire “a little earlier than originally planned”, and will start the closing down sale at Gaynor Jewellers in Stamford Walk on Wednesday (January 19).

“The shop has been a massive part of family life,” said Julia, whose children Johanna, Gemma and Greg have all worked in the business as some stage - Johanna for about a decade.