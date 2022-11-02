A former cinema usherette who met her husband over the choc ices celebrated her 100th birthday today (Wednesday, November 2).

Joan Lank spent the day with family and friends, a century to the day she was born.

After an idyllic, rural childhood near Waltham on the Wolds in Leicestershire, Joan worked at Stamford's Picturedrome, where she met her husband, Geoffrey.

Joan Lank on her 100th birthday

"I was an usherette and he kept coming back for choc ices," explained Joan, with a smile.

The couple married in 1943, with Geoffrey serving in the RAF and Joan working in the paint shop at Blackstone engineers, and then packing military uniforms at Stamford Steam Laundry in Empingham Road.

After leaving the RAF, Geoffrey was a milkman, worked in a tobacconists in Stamford High Street, and made bricks at the Williamson Cliff works.

They didn't have children, but Joan became a cook at Bluecoat School in Stamford, making children's hot lunches for 30 years.

While family and friends vouch for Joan's delicious sponge cakes, she is modest, noting with a playful smile, "not all the pupils thought I was a good cook".

Since Geoffrey died in 1984, Joan has kept herself busy, enjoying walks, shopping and looking after her neat and tidy house in Stamford, where she has lived since 1937.

A cheerful soul who says she doesn't feel 100, Joan's motto is "keep smiling and hope for the best".

Surrounded by flowers, gifts and cards, including one from King Charles, she celebrated her birthday with a party at home attended by friends, family and neighbours.